LONDON, July 8 Roger Federer beat Andy Murray 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win a record-equalling seventh Wimbledon title.

The Swiss will return to the top of the world rankings after claiming his 17th grand slam crown and ending Murray's hopes of becoming the first British man to win Wimbledon for 76 years. (Editing by Ed Osmond)