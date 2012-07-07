LONDON, July 7 Serena Williams capped off yet
another successful day at Wimbledon for America's premier tennis
family as she followed up her singles triumph by winning the
doubles title with sister Venus on Saturday.
Six and a half hours after lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish
for the fifth time, Serena teamed up with her 32-year-old
sibling to down Czech sixth seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie
Hradecka 7-5 6-4.
Venus, a first-round loser in singles, fired an ace to
complete the 78-minute victory on a floodlit arena just 10
minutes before the 11pm (2200 GMT) cut-off time for Centre Court
play.
It was a fifth All England Club doubles title for the duo,
and 13th overall.
After watching Serena, 30, win her three-set battle against
Agnieszka Radwanska in the singles, Venus was delighted to play
an active role on court and at one point produced a stunning
volley despite falling on to her bottom.
"I felt I played a match with her earlier so I felt like it
was my second match too," a beaming Venus said after accepting
the doubles trophy in the Royal Box. "It was a great day for all
of us."
"If anyone knows what that (winning the singles and doubles
here on the same day) feels like, it's me. It's an amazing
feeling."
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alison Wildey)