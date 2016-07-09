LONDON, July 9 Serena Williams put the icing on the cake of another magnificent Wimbledon campaign by teaming up with sister Venus for a sixth doubles crown at the All England Club on Saturday.

The reigning Olympic champions beat Timea Babos of Hungary and Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova 6-3 6-4 on Centre Court -- hours after Serena claimed a record-equalling 22nd grand slam singles title by defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3.

Serena has now won both the Wimbledon singles and doubles (with Venus) in the same year on four occasions.

For Venus it was a consolation after she lost to Kerber in Thursday's singles semi-finals -- denying her a first grand slam singles final since losing to Serena at Wimbledon in 2009.

The sisters, who paired up again this year after a two-year absence, have won 14 grand slam doubles titles together -- moving them level with American Gigi Fernandez and Belarussian Natasha Zvereva in second place on the all-time list.

They still have some way to go, however, to match the 20 of Martina Navratilova and fellow American Pam Shriver. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)