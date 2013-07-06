LONDON, July 6 Hsieh Su-wei became the first Taiwanese player to win a grand slam title when she and Peng Shuai beat Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 7-6(1) 6-1 in the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Saturday.

Hsieh and China's Peng, the eighth seeds, took the first set in a tiebreak and romped through the second against their 12th-seeded Australian opponents to claim their first grand slam crown.

Peng is the third Chinese to win a grand slam doubles title.

It was the third time Dellacqua finished runner-up in a women's doubles final at a grand slam. However, she did win the 2011 French Open mixed doubles title with American Scott Lipsky.

