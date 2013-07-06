Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
LONDON, July 6 Hsieh Su-wei became the first Taiwanese player to win a grand slam title when she and Peng Shuai beat Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 7-6(1) 6-1 in the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Saturday.
Hsieh and China's Peng, the eighth seeds, took the first set in a tiebreak and romped through the second against their 12th-seeded Australian opponents to claim their first grand slam crown.
Peng is the third Chinese to win a grand slam doubles title.
It was the third time Dellacqua finished runner-up in a women's doubles final at a grand slam. However, she did win the 2011 French Open mixed doubles title with American Scott Lipsky.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-5 Evgeniya
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(3) 6-3