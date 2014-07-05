LONDON, July 5 Italian duo Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci completed a career grand slam after beating Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic 6-1 6-3 in the women's doubles final at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Playing in their first final at the All England Club, the No.2 seeds became the first pair to win all four grand slams since Venus and Serena Williams in 2001.

With the rain pouring down in southwest London, the roof on Centre Court was closed and the four-times grand slam winners dominated the opening set, wrapping it up in 27 minutes.

Hungarian Babos and Frenchwoman Mladenovic, who ousted top seeds Su-Wei Hsieh and Peng Shuai en route to the title match, offered more resistance in the second set but suffered a decisive break in the sixth game.

Victory for Errani and Vinci means they add the Wimbledon crown to their trophy collection having won the last two Australian Open titles as well as the French and U.S Opens in 2012. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Clare Lovell)