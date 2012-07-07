LONDON, July 7 Serena Williams won her fifth Wimbledon title with an explosive start and a fighting finish to beat Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska 6-1 5-7 6-2 on Saturday.

The American blew her nervous opponent off court in the first set, spraying countless winners off both flanks, but was then forced to go toe-to-toe with the Pole before winning the last five games to take her 14th grand slam title.

She scorched to the first set in 36 minutes dropping only a single game and breaking her opponent twice, but after an early break in the second her game began to collapse and Radwanska broke twice to level the match.

As dark clouds closed in on Centre Court, Williams looked in trouble at 1-2 in the final set but she regained her composure, breaking in the fifth game when Radwanska sent a backhand long and again two games later with a delicate forehand drop shot.

She closed out the match with backhand winner and fell backwards onto the Centre Court turf in celebration. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)