LONDON, July 7 Serena Williams won her fifth
Wimbledon title with an explosive start and a fighting finish to
beat Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska 6-1 5-7 6-2 on Saturday.
The American blew her nervous opponent off court in the
first set, spraying countless winners off both flanks, but was
then forced to go toe-to-toe with the Pole before winning the
last five games to take her 14th grand slam title.
She scorched to the first set in 36 minutes dropping only a
single game and breaking her opponent twice, but after an early
break in the second her game began to collapse and Radwanska
broke twice to level the match.
As dark clouds closed in on Centre Court, Williams looked in
trouble at 1-2 in the final set but she regained her composure,
breaking in the fifth game when Radwanska sent a backhand long
and again two games later with a delicate forehand drop shot.
She closed out the match with backhand winner and fell
backwards onto the Centre Court turf in celebration.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)