LONDON, July 7 Match statistics from Serena Williams' 6-1 5-7 6-2 Wimbledon final victory over Agnieszka Radwanska on Saturday.

Radwanska Williams 1st serve percentage 73 56 Aces 2 17 Double faults 5 4 Unforced errors 14 36 Winning % on 1st Serve 44 of 72 = 61 % 37 of 45 = 82 % Winning % on 2nd Serve 10 of 27 = 37 % 17 of 35 = 49 % Winners 13 58 Break point conversions 2 of 2 = 100 % 5 of 15 = 33 % Net points won 13 of 21 = 62 % 20 of 31 = 65 % Total points won 80 99 Match duration Two hours two minutes (Editing by Toby Davis)