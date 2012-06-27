By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON, June 27 Caroline Wozniacki started the
year on top of the world rankings and as the glamorous cover
girl of women's tennis but on Wednesday a humiliating
first-round defeat at Wimbledon completed her fall from grace.
A smouldering image of the Dane, dressed in black and with
her blonde mane flying around her face, is plastered across the
cover of this year's WTA guide with the strapline "Strong is
Beautiful".
It is an honour she earned for finishing 2011 as the world's
best women's player but on Wednesday, the ugly mistakes in her
game could not be airbrushed away as she suffered her earliest
loss at Wimbledon when she was humbled 5-7 7-6 6-4 by Tamira
Paszek.
To add to her woes, seventh seed Wozniacki should have
wrapped up the match in straight sets as she had two match
points at 6-5 in the second, only to see the Austrian go for
broke with some daredevil shots.
Paszek saved one with a forehand that grazed the baseline
and then clipped the sideline on the second with a vicious
backhand.
The 21-year-old Pazek, who could have represented a number
of countries as her parents have links to Tanzania, Kenya,
Canada and Chile, left Wozniacki all tongue-tied and befuddled
in the third set as the Dane ran out of ideas and bowed out
after three hours 12 minutes.
"(It) really sucks when you lose. Especially after having
two match points and not taking them. It wasn't because I played
badly. She just went for it, and that's it," a rather tetchy
Wozniacki, who has yet to win one of the four majors, told
reporters.
"I just need to move forward. You can't dwell in your past
but move forward, look forward. That's it."
Asked what her plans were for moving forward, she replied:
"To be honest, I haven't really thought about it."
While Pazek proved that her win at Eastbourne at the weekend
was no fluke, Wozniacki was left to ponder yet another flop show
as she has now gone 10 months without a title.
During that time, she has launched a women's underwear range
and jetted around the world with her boyfriend Rory McIlroy, the
2011 U.S. Open golf champion.
If she was hoping to get tips from McIlroy on how to bounce
back, she is unlikely to get much help as he has missed four
cuts in his last five events and has also lost his own top
ranking.
At least they will have common topics to talk about over
their next romantic dinner date.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)