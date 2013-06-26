LONDON, June 26 Caroline Wozniacki was the latest player left spread-eagled on the slippery All England Club turf as she limped out of Wimbledon following a 6-2 6-2 second-round defeat by Czech Petra Cetkovska on Wednesday.

On a day when women's second seed Victoria Azarenka was among five players to pull out injured, the Dane looked set to suffer the same fate as she took a tumble after skidding over while chasing down a backhand in the fourth game of the match.

It led one spectator on Court Two to comment "they are falling like flies here" as Wozniacki called for the overworked Wimbledon trainer to attend to her stricken ankle.

After applying some spray and strapping to her ankle and foot, a grimacing Wozniacki hesitantly returned to the baseline and promptly dropped her serve.

As the right-handed ninth seed struggled to put any pressure on her left ankle as she went through her service motion, another observer described her as a "half-lame Wozniacki".

What was clear was that the Dane wanted the ordeal to be over sooner rather than later and Cetkovska obliged by finishing off the match in 75 minutes.

The Czech will next face either rising American hope Sloane Stevens or germany's Andrea Petkovic. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)