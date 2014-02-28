Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Quarterfinals matches on Thursday Caroline Garcia (France) beat 2-Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 3-6 6-4 6-1 Christina Mchale (U.S.) beat 3-Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) 6-1 2-6 6-4 8-Zhang Shuai (China) beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Croatia) 6-1 5-7 6-2 1-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) 6-4 7-5
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.
March 15 Nick Kyrgios ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at Indian Wells by beating the Serb 6-4 7-6(3) to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Roger Federer also advanced with a straight sets win over Rafa Nadal.