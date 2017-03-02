UPDATE 1-Tennis-Berdych joins seeds' Stuttgart exodus after defeat to Lopez
* Paire yet to drop a set en route to semi-finals (Adds more results, details)
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 5-Christina McHale (U.S.) beat 4-Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) 6-2 6-2
* Paire yet to drop a set en route to semi-finals (Adds more results, details)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Nottingham Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 5-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 6-3 0-6 6-4 Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) beat Kristie Ahn (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 Donna Vekic (Croatia) beat Maria Sakkari (Greece) 6-2 6-3 1-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 6-3 7-5
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Benoit Paire (France) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 6-1 7-6(4) 6-Mischa Zverev (Germany) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-4 6-4 4-Lucas Pouille (France) beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-4 2-6 6-3 Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4