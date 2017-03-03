UPDATE 1-Tennis-Cilic and Karlovic set up all-Croatian semi-final
June 16 Marin Cilic and fellow Croatian Ivo Karlovic set up a big-serving semi-final clash at the Den Bosch Open after impressive victories at the Dutch grasscourt event on Friday.
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 1-Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 6-2 6-3 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 3-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 6-3 7-6(5) 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) 6-4 6-3 5-Christina McHale (U.S.) beat 4-Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) 6-2 6-2
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-3 6-1 5-Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat Evgeniya Rodina (Russia) 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(10) 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 6-1 Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) beat Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 6-3 6-2
NOTTINGHAM, June 16 These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.