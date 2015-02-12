Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Antwerp Diamond Games Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Mona Barthel (Germany) beat 1-Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 4-6 6-1 6-2 Francesca Schiavone (Italy) beat 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-1 6-1 Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Czech Republic) beat 7-Alize Cornet (France) 6-4 6-2 4-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-4 6-1 5-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Monica Niculescu (Romania) 4-6 6-0 6-2 6-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Indy de Vroome (Netherlands) 6-3 3-6 6-2 8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Annika Beck (Germany) 6-3 6-3
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5