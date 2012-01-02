Jan 2 Top seed Sabine Lisicki roared back
from a 0-2 deficit in the second set to overpower France's
Virginie Razzano 6-4 6-4 and advance to the second round of the
Auckland Classic on Monday.
The world number 15 had comfortably romped through the first
set but found herself down a break in the second and Razzano
serving to go 3-0 ahead.
The German 22-year-old, however, rallied with some
blistering returns of serve and groundstrokes to break Razzano
back and then win the next three games in quick succession to
seize control of the match.
Lisicki, who was troubled with injury at the start of 2011
but recovered to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon and finish
the year inside the top-20 for the first time, showed some signs
of rust with her serve, giving up seven double faults.
"I lost a bit of concentration there but I kept going and
its fine for the first match," Lisicki said in a courtside
interview. "It's the first match of the year, and I was
struggling a little bit with my serve.
"But it means I still have to work on a few things and
that's good that way. I can still improve."
Fourth seed Flavia Pennetta, a beaten finalist on the
Auckland hardcourts in 2010, also advanced to the second round
after she was forced to battle against Romania's Sorana Cirstea.
The Italian eased through the first set but found the
battling Cirstea far tougher to break down in the second as the
Romanian forced a tiebreak, in which she held a 3-1 lead, before
Pennetta rallied to secure a 6-4 7-6 victory.
The tournament lost its major draw Venus Williams less than
two weeks ago through illness, though New Zealand wildcard Sacha
Jones provided the crowd with something to cheer about when she
took the second set in her clash with Briton Elena Baltacha.
The 21-year-old Jones, who is switching nationalities and
will join the better funded Australian programme after the
tournament, however, was unable to sustain the recovery and was
beaten 6-2 4-6 6-3 by Baltacha, who advanced to meet Pennetta.
