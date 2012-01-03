Jan 3 Former world number two Svetlana
Kuznetsova produced virtually error-free tennis to eliminate
Alison Riske from the Auckland Classic on Tuesday, while former
champion Yanina Wickmayer also easily moved into the second
round.
Third seed Kuznetsova, who has been blighted by injury and
poor form for the best part of two years, has slipped down the
rankings and needed a couple of games to get into the groove on
the blue hardcourts, and then showed glimpses of the form that
propelled her to two grand slam titles.
Riske took the early advantage in both sets before
Kuznetsova found her range and began to take over with her serve
and booming forehand to run out a 6-3 6-2 winner in just 75
minutes to set up a second round clash with another American,
Christina McHale.
"I missed playing matches, it's been about one-and a-half
months out," Kuznetsova said. "I was a bit slow to start but I
was calm and in the end I think I showed a pretty good game."
Seventh-seed Wickmayer, who won the title in 2010 and made
the final last year was shunted to an outside court for her
opening match but also wasted little time in advancing to the
second round with 6-3 6-4 victory over Karolina Pliskova of the
Czech Republic in little over an hour.
Second seed Peng Shuai of China, however, had to battle
against France's Aravane Rezai before she advanced to the second
round with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory.
Peng had numerous troubles against qualifier Rezai in the
first set and was looking in further trouble in the second
before she kicked into gear and began to dominate from the
baseline with heavy groundstrokes.
Rezai became visibly frustrated in the third set, talking to
herself and arguing with her coach, before Peng took advantage
of her three match points to run out the winner in a shade under
two hours when the Frenchwoman's return of serve ballooned out.
"First match and I was little nervous and it was really
difficult to get into the match," Peng said in a courtside
interview.
"I was tired and started so slowly in the first set and I
was trying to tell myself to move quicker but she hit the ball
so well, it was like 'boom', 'boom' and I was like 'oh'."
