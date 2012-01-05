* Kuznetsova to face Zheng Jie in semi-finals

* Top seed Lisicki out with injury (updates after final match)

Jan 5 Former world number two Svetlana Kuznetsova cemented her Auckland Classic title credentials with an effortless 6-4 6-3 victory over Italy's Sara Errani in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Russian, who looked out of touch 12 months ago when her second round loss extended a year-long dip in form, has returned to Auckland in fine shape and appears intent on exorcising those demons.

The world number 19 dispatched Alison Riske in 75 minutes then destroyed American teenager Christina McHale, who is tipped as a potential top-10 player and had beaten her twice last year, to make the last eight without being stretched.

The 2004 U.S. Open and 2009 French Open champion had been expected to be pushed hard by the fleet-footed Italian but the Russian overpowered her opponent with blistering groundstrokes off both flanks to set up a semi-final against Zheng Jie.

"It was not the best performance from me this week today but still I didn't have my best day and I went out in two sets so that was good," the third seed said in a courtside interview.

Kuznetsova's potential march to the title was also made easier when top seed Sabine Lisicki was forced out of the tournament with an abdominal injury suffered during her quarter-final against fellow German Angelique Kerber.

Lisicki, who has struggled with her timing in a series of mixed performances throughout the week, sought medical attention for the injury after she lost the first set 6-4 and continued to have treatment between games.

IMPRESSIVE PENNETTA

The world number 15 lasted until the eighth game of the second set, when she was trailling 4-3, before deciding she could not carry on.

Kerber will meet fourth seed Flavia Pennetta in the semi-finals after the Italian easily accounted for Russia's Elena Vesnina in the first match on Thursday, romping to a 6-2 6-1 victory in 68 minutes.

The 29-year-old Pennetta never appeared ruffled in the match, making few errors and putting the Russian under constant pressure, clinching victory when her backhand return of serve down the line left Vesnina flatfooted.

"I think today was perfect, I didn't make a lot of mistakes, my serve was working good and I'm really proud of the match," said Pennetta, who on present form represents Kuznetsova's biggest challenge for the title.

"It was a tough matchup, she is a very good player but I played really good."

China's Zheng also seemed to waste little effort in overcoming Lucie Hradecka 6-2 6-3 in an hour.

"I think the match was amazing for me because it's a new year and this is the first tournament and I'm in the semi-finals, I'm very happy," Zheng said.

"I have played Lucie a few times before and I knew she played aggressively, so I wanted to move her around a lot and it was a good (performance)."

