Jan 6 China's Zheng Jie produced a
remarkable comeback against Svetlana Kuznetsova on Friday to
beat the former world number two 2-6 6-3 6-3 and advance to the
final of the Auckland Classic against Flavia Pennetta.
Like her previous matches this week on the Auckland hard
courts, Kuznetsova came out firing and raced to a 5-1 lead in
the first set and looked set for an easy stroll into the final.
However, 28-year-old Zheng began to find her touch and while
she lost the first set 6-2 the turnaround had begun.
She took a medical time out between the first and second
sets and then set about overhauling the Russian third seed.
Kuznetsova had seen everything go her way this week with
booming forehands that had kissed the tramlines, but she now
found them sailing just wide or long, if not mistiming them
altogether.
Zheng lost the fifth game of the second set to go 3-2 down
but won the next four to send the semi-final into a decider.
Both players held their opening service game before the
Chinese again rattled off the next four games to give herself a
5-1 lead and the opportunity to serve out the match.
Two-times grand slam winner Kuznetsova would not go down
without a fight and broke back to 5-2, held serve and then had
three break points in the ninth game.
But Zheng regained control and a wide forehand from
Kuznetsova ended the match in two hours, 28 minutes, giving the
Chinese player the opportunity to claim her fourth career title.
"I think this match was very important for me because last
year I had an injured wrist and to make the final of this
tournament has given me more confidence to go to Melbourne for
the Australian Open," Zheng said.
"Pennetta is a very good player and is playing well this
week so it will be a tough match tomorrow."
Pennetta made short work of an error-prone Angelique Kerber
with her 6-1 6-2 victory taking less than an hour.
Kerber had been a potentially dangerous opponent for the
29-year-old Italian, having beaten her in three sets in their
last meeting during the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open in New
York.
Pennetta, who also had to play a doubles semi-final later on
Friday, was ruthlessly efficient, playing superb defensive
tennis and waiting for the German to make mistakes.
"It was a very emotional match for me because I lost to her
last time in the U.S. Open quarter-final, so I had a lot of
things on my mind," Pennett said in a courtside interview.
"But I think I (played) really well.
"I was really fast (around) the court, she was hitting the
ball really hard but I was ready to play one more ball all the
time, so I'm happy."
