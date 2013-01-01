Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles final result
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Auckland Classic Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 2-Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-3 6-4 Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) beat Stephanie Dubois (Canada) 6-2 6-1 1-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat Greta Arn (Hungary) 6-2 6-2 8-Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Grace Min (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 6-Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) beat Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) 6-3 6-2 Romina Oprandi (Switzerland) beat Nudnida Luangnam (Thailand) 6-0 6-2 Heather Watson (Britain) beat 5-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-3 (Cirstea retired)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 12040 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5195 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5080 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4730 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4415 7 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia)
MELBOURNE, March 6 The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends.