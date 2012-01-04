UPDATE 1-Tennis-Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Jan 4 Auckland Classic women's singles second round results on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * Sara Errani (Italy) beat 7-Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 4-6 6-1 6-1 3-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 Zheng Jie (China) beat 8-Monica Niculescu (Romania) 6-0 6-2 Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat 2-Peng Shuai (China) 6-4 6-3 Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat 5-Julia Goerges (Germany) 6-2 6-3 1-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat Mona Barthel (Germany) 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 6-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 6-3 6-4 4-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat Elena Baltacha (Britain) 6-4 6-2 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
