Jan 5 Auckland Classic women's singles quarter-final results on Thursday. (prefix number denotes seeding, * new result) 3-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Sara Errani (Italy) 6-4 6-3 Zheng Jie (China) beat Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-3 Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat 1-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-4 4-3 (Lisicki retired) 4-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-2 6-1