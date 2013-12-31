Tennis-Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month
March 7 Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.
Dec 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Auckland Classic Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat 1-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 3-6 6-4 6-2 Julia Goerges (Germany) beat 8-Karin Knapp (Italy) 4-6 7-6(3) 7-6(2) Lauren Davis (U.S.) beat Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) 6-1 6-4 Ayumi Morita (Japan) beat 6-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 7-6(2) 6-3 2-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) beat Alison Riske (U.S.) 7-5 7-6(2) Sharon Fichman (Canada) beat 4-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-1 6-4 Sachie Ishizu (Japan) beat Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-3 1-6 6-3 3-Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) 6-4 7-5 Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 7-6(3) 6-0
SAO PAULO, March 6 Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas won his third consecutive Brasil Open title by beating Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 on Monday in a final that eventually finished more than 24 hours late after successive rain delays.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4