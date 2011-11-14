Nov 14 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was voted WTA's Player of the Year on Monday following a season in which she claimed her debut grand slam title, steered the Czech Republic to Fed Cup glory and shot up 32 places in the world rankings.

The Czech, who ended the year ranked second, picked up four prizes in total on Monday following a remarkable 12 months in which she won six titles and chalked up a 6-0 record in Fed Cup singles.

"This season has been simply a dream," the 21-year-old said in a statement after being voted to the top prize ahead of world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

"It is an incredible honour to win the Player of the Year award and join the ranks of some of the best players that have ever played the sport, especially Martina Navratilova.

"I will always cherish the 2011 season and look forward to building on it."

Kvitova also bagged the Most Improved Player award and the fair play prize, while fans voted her the Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Kveta Peschke completed a good day for the Czech Republic when she and Slovenian partner Katarina Srebotnik earned their first award for Doubles Team of the Year.

Sabine Lisicki of Germany scooped the Comeback Player of the Year honour.

The 22-year-old was out of action for five months last year with a horrific ankle injury and by March this year, she had toppled out of the top 200.

However, by the end of the season, she had clawed back into the top 15 thanks to triumphs in Birmingham and Dallas and by charging into the semi-finals at Wimbledon despite entering the tournament with a wildcard.

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar in London, editing by Ed Osmond)