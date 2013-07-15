UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer stunned by Russian Donskoy in Dubai
March 1 Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Gastein International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 1-Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Chichi Scholl (U.S.) 6-0 6-0 Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) beat 7-Maria Teresa Torro (Spain) 7-5 5-7 6-4 3-Irina Begu (Romania) beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-3 6-3 8-Karin Knapp (Italy) beat Valeria Solovyeva (Russia) 6-3 6-2
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 6-4 7-6(5) 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 7-5 6-3 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-4 Guido Pella (Argentina) beat 8-Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 7-5 6-3
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Julia Goerges (Germany) 6-1 2-0 (Goerges retired) 4-Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 6-4 6-4 5-Christina McHale (U.S.) beat Taylor Townsend (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(5)