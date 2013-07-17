Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Gastein International Women's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) beat Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 5-7 6-1 6-0 Lisa-Maria Moser (Austria) beat 1-Mona Barthel (Germany) 6-2 4-3 (Barthel retired) 8-Karin Knapp (Italy) beat Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-1 Round 1 Yvonne Meusburger (Austria) beat Jasmina Tinjic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-0 6-0
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2