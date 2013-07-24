Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Baku Cup Women's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) beat 1-Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia) 6-2 7-5 4-Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 5-7 6-1 6-3 2-Donna Vekic (Croatia) beat Tetyana Arefyeva (Ukraine) 6-1 6-2 Round 1 Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) beat 6-Polona Hercog (Slovenia) 7-6(7) 4-6 6-3 Kateryna Kozlova (Ukraine) beat Eleni Daniilidou (Greece) 6-2 3-6 6-4 3-Chanelle Scheepers (South Africa) beat Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 6-3 4-6 6-2
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-5
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(3) 6-3