Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open with elbow injury
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Baku Cup Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Shahar Peer (Israel) beat 6-Yvonne Meusburger (Austria) 6-2 6-4 Katarzyna Piter (Poland) beat Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 Pauline Parmentier (France) beat Alexandra Dulgheru (Romania) 6-4 6-1 5-Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia) beat Patricia Mayr-Achleitner (Austria) 2-6 7-5 6-3 Urszula Radwanska (Poland) beat Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium) 6-1 (Van Uytvanck retired) Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) beat Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 6-1 6-4
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)
March 18 Australian Open champion Roger Federer continued his sizzling form to beat American Jack Sock 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the BNP Paribas Open final on Saturday.