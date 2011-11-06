* Serb wins first title of season
By Barry Wood
BALI, Indonesia, Nov 6 Ana Ivanovic celebrated
her 24th birthday by successfully defending her Tournament of
Champions title with a comfortable 6-3 6-0 victory over Spain's
Anabel Medina Garrigues on Sunday.
The victory was the Serb's 11th singles title but first
since winning the event last year. Her previous best results in
2011 were achieved with semi-final appearances in Birmingham and
Carlsbad.
The Spaniard was seeking her third title of the season
following victories in Estoril and Palermo, and had enjoyed an
easier route to the final after her previous two opponents this
week retired from their matches.
Marion Bartoli suffered an ankle injury and quit after
holding two match points and Sabine Lisicki failed to complete
the third set of their semi-final due to a back problem.
"I feel great," Ivanovic told reporters. "I think I played
an impeccable match today. I didn't do much wrong and really
stayed so focussed and even sat at her chair (at a change of
ends)."
Ivanovic, who was granted a wild card into the tournament,
won all three of her matches in straight sets and did not face a
break point in the final.
Although Medina Garrigues defended well and engaged her
Serbian opponent in many long rallies, it was Ivanovic who
always found the killer shot, producing a number of spectacular
winners.
Ivanovic broke just once in the first set, to lead 2-0, but
she also held four break points to lead 4-0 before Medina
Garrigues managed to haul herself into the match.
The second set was a rout, however, as Ivanovic surrendered
just seven points on her way to her convincing victory.
Remarkably, Ivanovic went into the match concerned about her
ability to perform.
"My shoulder was actually scary," Ivanovic admitted.
"Yesterday it started to feel really sore. I did some autographs
after the match and I couldn't even sign.
"I really tried to keep points short and take pace off my
serve and it really worked well. I'm very proud of the way I
played and the way I handled myself."
Medina Garrigues felt she was helpless as Ivanovic played at
such a high level, and believes her opponent is capable of
regaining the number one ranking she held briefly in 2008.
"I don't feel good about the way I played today, but Ana was
playing so good I couldn't do too much," said Medina Garrigues.
"She didn't feel the pressure and was playing good, solid.
"I think she can be number one again. She has unbelievable
tennis. It's difficult, but she was already number one.
"It's going to be tough but she has the game, the technique
and the physical strength."
Following a three-year run in Bali, the tournament will move
to Sofia, Bulgaria for three more years from 2012.
