UPDATE 1-Tennis-Australia, France and U.S. progress in Davis Cup
* Australia, France, Serbia and U.S. all qualify (Rewrites throughout, adds quotes and details)
July 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Swedish Open Women's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 6-Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 7-5 7-6(4) 2-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 7-6(6) 6-1 Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) beat 5-Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 6-3 4-6 6-4 Karin Knapp (Italy) beat Mona Barthel (Germany) 6-0 7-5 Round 1 1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Cornelia Lister (Sweden) 2-6 6-4 6-2
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between U.S. and Switzerland on Saturday U.S. lead 5-Switzerland 3-0 On Saturday Steve Johnson/Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Adrien Bossel/Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 7-6(3) 6-3 7-6(5) John Isner (U.S.) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 4-6 6-2 6-2 7-6(1) On Friday Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 6-4 6-3 6-1
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 matches on Saturday Round 1 Italy lead 1-Argentina 2- 1 7-Belgium lead Germany 2- 1 Australia beat 4-Czech Republic 3- 0 U.S. lead 5-Switzerland 3- 0 6-France beat Japan 3- 0 3-Britain lead Canada 2- 1 8-Serbia lead Russia 3- 0 2-Croatia lead Spain 2- 1