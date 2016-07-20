UPDATE 1-Tennis-Davis Cup world group round 1 U.S. v Switzerland Fixture

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between U.S. and Switzerland on Saturday U.S. lead 5-Switzerland 3-0 On Saturday Steve Johnson/Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Adrien Bossel/Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 7-6(3) 6-3 7-6(5) John Isner (U.S.) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 4-6 6-2 6-2 7-6(1) On Friday Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 6-4 6-3 6-1