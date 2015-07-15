UPDATE 10-Tennis-Miami men's singles round 2 results
March 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat 32-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-4 3-6 6-2 22-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Tommy Robredo (