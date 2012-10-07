Oct 7 World number one Victoria Azarenka won her first title in more than six months when she beat Russian Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-1 in the final of the China Open on Sunday.

"I'm really happy to finally have a really good result here - I've been coming here for the last four years and I'm happy I could finally show my game and hold the trophy," Azarenka said.

"I've worked so hard and it all came together here," added the Belarussian who last won a title in Indian Wells in March.

Azarenka, who had beaten world number two Sharapova in their previous five hardcourt meetings, completely outclassed the Russian in Beijing's National Tennis Stadium.

"Victoria played an amazing match today," said Sharapova, who hit 39 unforced errors. "There's a reason she's number one in the world right now." (Writing by Clare Fallon in London; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)