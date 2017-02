(adds quotes, detail, byline)

* China number one wins four games in shock loss

* Poor form continues since French Open triumph

By Peter Simpson

BEIJING, Oct 2 Li Na suffered a nightmare first round defeat at the China Open on Sunday as she went down 6-4 6-0 to 58th ranked Romanian Monica Niculescu on an expectant centre court.

The world number five, making her first appearance in China since winning the French Open this year, dropped serve repeatedly as her slump in form continued.

Qualifier Niculescu romped away with the match after taking the first set, leaving Li, and the fans at the newly-opened National Tennis Centre, stunned.

"I have just lost all confidence," a visibly shaken Li told reporters.

"On the court, I don't know what I can do. It was tough even winning one point. I asked my coach (husband Jiang Shan) to advise me. I know what he said was exactly right, but I couldn't do (what he said)."

Millions of Chinese television viewers enjoying a national holiday would have witnessed silence fall on the newly opened 15,000-seat centerpiece stadium when Li failed to respond to the vocal support of spectators.

When asked by a Chinese reporter what message she had for them, often outspoken Li replied: "Tell them to take care of their health."

The 29-year-old revealed ahead of the tournament that she was lacking "mental toughness", a condition laid bare during the humiliating encounter.

"China is special. This is the biggest tournament in China. Of course I wanted to do well. But sometimes if I really want to do well, I put more pressure on myself. [But] it's not only the pressure I give myself. It's also from outside," she said.

Since winning the French Open to become the first player from an Asian country to win a grand slam singles title, Li has managed just five victories and suffered a second round defeat at Wimbledon and a first-round exit at the U.S. Open.

She said she would now seek rest "not only for the body, but also for the mind".

"Hopefully I can stand up again and prepare for next year," she added.

Niculescu described the match as the best of her career before the 24-year-old apologised to the millions of Chinese fans she must have upset.

"I'm a little bit surprised that I beat her, but I really thought that I played good. You play a match and somebody has to win and somebody has to lose," she said.

"This time it was Li Na that lost and I'm sorry. I guess I played better. I won. I'm pretty sure her fans were happy when she won the French Open."

Chinese wildcard Shuai Zhang also fell in the first round, losing to Dominika Cibulkova 6-0 6-2.

Former world number one Ana Ivanovic beat Japanese veteran Kimiko Date-Krumm for the loss of just two games while Wimbledon semi-finalist Sabine Lisicki progressed when Romanian opponent Irina-Camelia Begu retired midway through their contest. (Reporting by Peter Simpson; editing by John O'Brien)