BEIJING Oct 2 Li Na suffered a nightmare
first-round defeat at the China Open on Sunday when she went
down 6-4 6-0 to 58th-ranked Romanian Monica Niculescu on an
expectant centre court.
The world number five, making her first appearance in China
since winning the French Open this year, dropped serve
repeatedly as her slump in form continued.
Qualifier Niculescu romped away with the match after taking
the first set, leaving Li, and the fans at the newly-opened
National Tennis Centre, stunned.
"I have just lost all confidence," a visibly shaken Li told
reporters.
"On the court, I don't know what I can do. It was tough even
winning one point. I asked my coach (husband Jiang Shan) to
advise me. I know what he said was exactly right, but I couldn't
do (it)."
Millions of Chinese television viewers enjoying a national
holiday witnessed silence fall on the 15,000-seat stadium when
Li failed to respond to the vocal support of spectators.
Asked by a Chinese reporter what message she had for them,
the often outspoken Li replied: "Tell them to take care of their
health."
The 29-year-old revealed ahead of the tournament that she
was lacking "mental toughness", a condition laid bare during the
humiliating encounter.
"China is special. This is the biggest tournament in China.
Of course I wanted to do well. But sometimes if I really want to
do well, I put more pressure on myself. [But] it's not only the
pressure I give myself; it's also from outside," she said.
NICULESCU APOLOGISES
Since winning the French Open to become the first player
from an Asian country to win a grand slam singles title, Li has
managed just five victories and suffered a second-round defeat
at Wimbledon and a first-round exit at the U.S. Open.
She said she would now seek rest "not only for the body, but
also for the mind".
"Hopefully I can stand up again and prepare for next year,"
she added.
Niculescu described the match as the best of her career
before the 24-year-old apologised to the millions of Chinese
fans she must have upset.
"I'm a little bit surprised that I beat her, but I really
thought that I played good. You play a match and somebody has to
win and somebody has to lose," she said.
"This time it was Li Na that lost and I'm sorry. I guess I
played better. I won. I'm pretty sure her fans were happy when
she won the French Open."
Chinese wildcard Shuai Zhang also fell in the first round,
losing to Dominika Cibulkova 6-0 6-2, and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia
defeated Zheng Saisai 6-0 6-3.
U.S. Open champion and world number seven Samantha Stosur
made light work of Tsvetana Pironkova, beating the 45th-ranked
Bulgarian 6-4 6-0.
Former world number one Ana Ivanovic beat Japanese veteran
Kimiko Date-Krumm for the loss of two games while Wimbledon
semi-finalist Sabine Lisicki progressed when Romanian opponent
Irina-Camelia Begu retired.
