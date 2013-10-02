Tennis-Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the China Open Women's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 3 4-Li Na (China) beat 13-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 7-5 6-4 9-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat 5-Sara Errani (Italy) 6-4 6-7(3) 6-3 Round 2 3-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-3 6-2 Polona Hercog (Slovenia) beat 14-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 8-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) 6-3 5-7 6-3 Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4-6 6-4 6-1
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Final on Saturday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 6-2