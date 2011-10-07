Tennis-Sofia Open men's singles round 1 results
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Alexandar Lazarov (Bulgaria) 7-6(0) 6-2
Oct 7 Results from the China Open women's singles quarter-final matches on Friday 9-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat 13-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-3 7-6(2) Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat 1-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 6-0 7-6(2) 11-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 6-3 3-2 (Ivanovic retired) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Maria Kirilenko (Russia) 3-6 6-3 6-4
Feb 6 Canada's Denis Shapovalov was left mortified after joining tennis's hall of infamy on Sunday, offering an apology and promising that he would learn from his momentary explosion of temper that left a Davis Cup umpire needing a visit to hospital.
