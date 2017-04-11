Tennis-Den Bosch Open men's singles round 2 results
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-4 6-1
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Biel/Bienne Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Carina Witthoeft (Germany) beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-1 6-3 Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat Antonia Lottner (Germany) 6-2 6-2 1-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) 6-2 4-6 6-2 Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 3-6 6-2 6-3 7-Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Naomi Broady (Britain) 6-4 6-2 Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) beat Lina Gjorcheska (Macedonia) 7-6(4) 6-1 Donna Vekic (Croatia) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 6-4 6-1 Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 7-6(2) 6-2 Evgeniya Rodina (Russia) beat 3-Timea Babos (Hungary) 7-6(7) 4-2 (Babos retired) Oceane Dodin (France) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 6-2 6-2
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-4 6-1
June 15 World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Lucas Pouille (France) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(8) Tommy Haas (Germany) beat 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 7-6(3) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-Mischa Zverev (Germany) beat Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) 7-6(1) 6-2