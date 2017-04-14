Tennis-Cilic battles past Tipsarevic in Den Bosch
June 15 Marin Cilic launched his grasscourt campaign when he survived a tricky opener against Janko Tipsarevic at the Den Bosch Open on Thursday, blasting down 17 aces in a 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 victory.
April 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Biel/Bienne Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 1-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat 7-Julia Goerges (Germany) 4-6 6-3 1-0 (Goerges retired) Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 6-4 6-4 Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) beat Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-2 7-5 Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) beat Elise Mertens (Belgium) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-1
June 15 Marin Cilic launched his grasscourt campaign when he survived a tricky opener against Janko Tipsarevic at the Den Bosch Open on Thursday, blasting down 17 aces in a 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 victory.
* Dimitrov lost only eight service points (Updates with quotes, latest result, details)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Benoit Paire (France) beat Peter Gojowczyk (Germany) 6-2 6-4 Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat 2-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-6(4) 6-3 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 7-6(4) 6-2 Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-3 3-6 6-2