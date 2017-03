June 16 Sixteen-year-old Croatian Donna Vekic was denied her first WTA title as she lost 7-6(5) 6-4 to Tour stalwart Daniela Hantuchova in the Aegon Classic final in Birmingham on Sunday.

Vekic, the youngest player in the top 350 in the rankings, fell in her second final of the year as Hantuchova's greater experience edged her to her first title at the Wimbledon warm-up event at Edgbaston, having been runner-up in 2011.

Slovakian former world number five Hantuchova, 30, claimed her sixth career title.

