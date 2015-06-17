LONDON, June 17 Defending champion Ana Ivanovic double-faulted on match point on the way to losing to qualifier Michelle Larcher De Brito in the second round of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The second seed, who reached the French Open semi-finals this month, lost 6-4 3-6 7-6(6) to the Portuguese player ranked 128 places lower in the WTA list.

Larcher De Brito is best known for knocking Maria Sharapova out in the second round of Wimbledon two years ago.

The grasscourt event features a strong field this year including world number three Simona Halep of Romania who defeated British wildcard Naomi Broady 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round.

Former world number ones Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Jankovic are also playing along with Canada's Eugenie Bouchard as she tries to recover some form in time for Wimbledon where she reached the final last year. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)