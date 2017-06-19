UPDATE 1-Tennis-Kvitova into Birmingham semis, Vandeweghe injury scare
June 23 Czech Petra Kvitova continued her impressive comeback by moving into the Aegon Classic semi-finals with a 6-4 7-6(5) win over France's Kristina Mladenovic on Friday.
June 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Naomi Broady (Britain) beat Alize Cornet (France) 7-6(3) 6-0 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-2 5-7 6-3 8-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-3 Naomi Osaka (Japan) beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 6-1 2-6 7-6(4)
June 23 Czech Petra Kvitova continued her impressive comeback by moving into the Aegon Classic semi-finals with a 6-4 7-6(5) win over France's Kristina Mladenovic on Friday.
LONDON, June 23 Gilles Muller of Luxembourg continued scything his way through the grasscourt season when he beat former champion Sam Querrey at the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club on Friday.
June 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 7-6(5) 6-7(1) 7-5 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-5 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(5)