Tennis-Gentle giant Cilic profits from new aggressive streak
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat 8-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-3 3-6 6-1 7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Naomi Broady (Britain) 6-2 6-2 9-Daria Gavrilova (Australia) beat Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 7-5 2-6 6-4
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-5 3-6 6-2 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 5-7 6-4
* Zverev reaches final for second year in a row (Updates with Zverev in final, quotes, details)