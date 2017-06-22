Tennis-Gentle giant Cilic profits from new aggressive streak
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat 4-Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-1 6-3 5-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Zhang Shuai (China) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-5 3-6 6-2 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 5-7 6-4
* Zverev reaches final for second year in a row (Updates with Zverev in final, quotes, details)