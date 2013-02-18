Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Copa Bogota Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Paula Ormaechea (Argentina) beat Nina Bratchikova (Russia) 7-5 6-2 Mathilde Johansson (France) beat Stephanie Dubois (Canada) 6-4 2-6 6-3 2-Alize Cornet (France) beat Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-2 7-6(6) Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) beat Tatjana Malek (Germany) 6-4 6-3
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2