Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Copa Bogota Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 5-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat Alexandra Panova (Russia) 4-6 6-3 6-3 4-Francesca Schiavone (Italy) beat Sharon Fichman (Canada) 4-6 6-4 6-4 Karin Knapp (Italy) beat Eva Birnerova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-1 Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) beat Yuliana Lizarazo (Colombia) 6-2 1-6 6-3 Teliana Pereira (Brazil) beat Yvonne Meusburger (Austria) 6-3 6-3 8-Timea Babos (Hungary) beat Beatriz Garcia Vidagany (Spain) 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) Tereza Mrdeza (Croatia) beat 7-Pauline Parmentier (France) 7-6(5) 6-4 3-Lourdes Dominguez Lino (Spain) beat Catalina Castano (Colombia) 3-6 6-2 6-1 Maria Teresa Torro (Spain) beat 6-Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 6-4 6-3 Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) beat Maria Joao Koehler (Portugal) 6-0 6-3
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5