Tennis-Kerber quickly takes opening match
March 11 Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Copa Bogota Women's Singles Final on Sunday 1-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat Paula Ormaechea (Argentina) 6-1 6-2
March 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Friday Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 5-7 6-4 6-2 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 6-1 6-3 Taylor Fritz (U.S.) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-3 6-2 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-6(5) 6-7(1) 6-3 Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-4 2-6 6-1 Mi
* Muguruza outlasts Flipkens (Recasts with Pliskova victory)