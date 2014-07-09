UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer, Nadal stay on course for desert showdown
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Bucharest Open Women's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Elitsa Kostova (Bulgaria) 7-5 7-5 8-Polona Hercog (Slovenia) beat Katarzyna Piter (Poland) 6-2 5-7 7-6(4) Kristina Kucova (Slovakia) beat Cristina Dinu (Romania) 6-2 6-3 Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) beat Cagla Bueyuekakcay (Turkey) 7-5 3-6 7-6(6) Round 1 2-Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Alexandra Dulgheru (Romania) 6-2 6-3 1-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Indy de Vroome (Netherlands) 6-0 6-4 Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) beat Irina Begu (Romania) 6-0 3-6 6-2
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
March 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 6-3 0-6 6-4 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-1 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(10) 6-3 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 32-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 7-5 6-3 25-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 7-6(1) 6-1 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan