Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Budapest Grand Prix Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Valeria Solovyeva (Russia) beat 1-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-0 Timea Babos (Hungary) beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) beat Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-2 3-6 6-2 Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) beat Patricia Mayr-Achleitner (Austria) 6-0 6-1 Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) beat 2-Alize Cornet (France) 6-4 6-2 Yvonne Meusburger (Austria) beat Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium) 6-0 6-2 6-Chanelle Scheepers (South Africa) beat Michaela Honcova (Slovakia) 6-4 6-1 Shahar Peer (Israel) beat Xenia Knoll (Switzerland) 6-2 6-2 Petra Martic (Croatia) beat Vanda Lukacs (Hungary) 6-3 6-0 8-Anna Tatishvili (Georgia) beat Reka Jani (Hungary) 6-3 6-4
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-1 2-6 6-0 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4 5-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-1 6-2 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-John Isner (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Lucas Gomez (Mexico) 6-1 6-1
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Renata Zarazua (Mexico) 7-5 6-7(1) 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Chloe Paquet (France) 6-2 6-1 Pauline Parmentier (France) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 7-5 6-7(6) 6-2 8-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Jamie Loeb (U.S.) 2-6 6-1 6-3 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) b