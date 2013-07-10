Tennis-Acapulco International women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Budapest Grand Prix Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 3-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Agnes Bukta (Hungary) 6-1 6-1 Timea Babos (Hungary) beat 7-Maria Teresa Torro (Spain) 1-6 6-4 7-6(4) Yvonne Meusburger (Austria) beat 5-Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 3-6 6-4 6-4 4-Annika Beck (Germany) beat Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2