Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Budapest Grand Prix Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) beat Shahar Peer (Israel) 6-0 7-5 3-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Timea Babos (Hungary) 7-5 6-1 Yvonne Meusburger (Austria) beat 4-Annika Beck (Germany) 6-4 6-1 6-Chanelle Scheepers (South Africa) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 4-6 6-0 7-6(5)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5