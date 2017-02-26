Tennis-Australia's Stosur in doubt for Wimbledon - report
SYDNEY, June 16 Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Hungarian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday 1-Timea Babos (Hungary) beat 2-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Nottingham Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 5-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 1-6 6-3 7-6(7) Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) beat 4-Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-2 6-7(5) 7-5 1-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 6-4 6-1 Maria Sakkari (Greece) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 1-6 7-6(3) 7-5
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 3-6 6-2 6-2 5-Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat Richel Hogenkamp (Netherlands) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Evgeniya Rodina (Russia) beat Antonia Lottner (Germany) 7-5 6-3 Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) beat Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 6-2 7-5