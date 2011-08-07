By Matthew Cronin
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO California Aug 6 Agnieszka Radwanska
ignored her troublesome shoulder injury to beat Germany's
vomiting Andrea Petkovic 4-6 6-0 6-4 on Saturday to reach the
final of the San Diego Open.
Radwanska, who hasn't won a WTA Tour singles title for three
years, will play the winner of Saturday's second semi-final
between top seed Vera Zvonareva and 2008 French Open champion
Ana Ivanovic.
The Pole, who beat Daniela Hantuchova in three sets in the
quarter-finals on Friday, injured her shoulder at the Stanford
tournament last week and her service speed has been heavily
reduced because of the problem.
"I'm really doing everything to go on court and play my
best," Radwanska told reporters. "You try to do everything, the
painkillers, just keep fighting.
"It was pretty similar (against Hantuchova). I could handle
it again today. I'm very happy that I could close these tough
matches."
Despite playing with heavy strapping protecting her right
shoulder all week, Radwanska, the world number 13, was able to
reach the final in San Diego for a second consecutive year.
Petkovic had started the match brightly by hitting through
the crafty Radwanska in the first set but the German began to
lose steam in the second.
Petkovic, who said she ate something bad at lunch, then
sprinted off the court to the bathroom when she was 0-40 down in
the fifth game of the second set to be sick.
"At the point where I ran out, I couldn't hold it back
anymore," she said. "I didn't want to be on... (television) for
the next 25 years."
Tour supervisor Melanie Tabb chose not to penalise Petkovic
and allowed her to take a medical time out because the German
had informed her and umpire Kerrilyn Cramer beforehand that she
might need to dash because of the ailment.
After going down 4-0 in the third set, Petkovic finally
regained her energy and reeled off three straight games behind
her booming groundstrokes.
But the agile Pole held firm and sealed victory in two-hours
and 10 minutes after forcing her opponent to make a forehand
error.
